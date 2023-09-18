Breaking News
Congress to hold yatras in 13 districts to reiterate call for national status to ERCP

Updated on: 18 September,2023 05:09 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

Congress will take out yatras in 13 districts of Rajasthan which will benefit from the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the party said

Representational Pic/File

Key Highlights

  1. Congress will take out yatras in 13 districts of Rajasthan
  2. To urge the central government to grant it national project status ERCP
  3. Five-day yatras will be taken out in the 13 districts

The Congress will take out yatras in 13 districts of Rajasthan which will benefit from the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to urge the central government to grant it national project status, the party said.


Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said Prime Minister Modi has not fulfilled the promise of declaring the ERCP as a national project. "Modiji has not given anything till date," he added.


The Congress leader also said that the party will lay the foundation stone of its new state headquarters in the coming days for which time has been sought from its president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.


He said five-day yatras will be taken out in the 13 districts where street meetings and public meetings will also be held. The Rajasthan government has been demanding a national project status for the ERCP.

The districts that will benefit from the project are Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

On the prime minister's proposed public meeting in Jaipur on September 25, Dotasra said, "Five-six meetings were held which were flops, be it in Sikar or Ajmer.

People are coming to our meetings while their factionalism is getting exposed in their meetings. They are not in harmony with each other."

"The public has understood the reality that the central government is a government of rhetoric whereas the government of Rajasthan works for the people. People say that the Congress government will be repeated," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

