Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhis conviction in defamation case

Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Updated on: 07 July,2023 12:55 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
PTI |

Top

Venugopal said this while addressing a party programme organised in Kozhikode district of northern Kerala

Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Congress to move SC against Gujarat HC order on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case
x
00:00

The Congress on Friday said it would would move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order dismissing party leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.


AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, "There is one more option before us... the Supreme Court. Let's see. The Congress party will seek that option too".


Venugopal said this while addressing a party programme organised in Kozhikode district of northern Kerala.


His statement came soon after the Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea, upholding the order of the lower court, describing it as "just, proper and legal".

A stay of the conviction would have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

The MLA had filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

rahul gandhi gujarat supreme court india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK