Congress to provide 50 pc reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youngsters in CWC

Updated on: 25 February,2023 02:44 PM IST  |  Nava Raipur
According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress. Pic/PTI


The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee.


According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.



The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25.

The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records. 

