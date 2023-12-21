Congress top brass strategise on seat-sharing, 2024 election plans

Top leaders of the Congress convened in a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to deliberate on critical aspects such as seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc, strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and assessing the reasons behind the party's setback in recent assembly elections in three states, stated a report in PTI.

Congress President Mallikarjun with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Congress Working Committee Meeting/ PTI

According to the report, the meeting witnessed the presence of prominent figures including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, among others.

This gathering marked the first CWC meeting following the Congress party's loss in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh to the BJP. Despite the setbacks, the party maintained an unwavering morale, intending to analyze the election results further after an initial review, the report added.

In light of the apparent divide with voters over the party's emphasis on caste census in the aforementioned states, the Congress leadership is reevaluating their strategy and formulating a new plan to challenge the BJP.

Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the disappointing results of the assembly election, with the Lok Sabha elections approaching. She urged party members to channel their disappointment into a positive force for the upcoming national polls. She emphasised the need for Congress to reevaluate its tactics both independently and as a member of the INDIA bloc, acknowledging the difficulties that lie ahead, the report added.

"To say that the assembly election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been very disappointing for our party is an understatement. The Congress president has already had a first round of reviews to understand the reasons for our poor performance and draw the needed lessons for our organisation," she told the MPs.

Sonia Gandhi also said that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in the next few months and "we have our task cut out both as a party in our own right and also as a member of the INDIA bloc."

Reportedly, in response to these critical discussions, the Congress is gearing up for a grand rally in Nagpur on December 28, coinciding with the party's foundation day, signifying its ongoing commitment to engage and mobilise its base ahead of the upcoming electoral battle.

