Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress tweets pic of khakhi shorts on fire BJP calls it instigation for violence

Congress tweets pic of khakhi shorts on fire, BJP calls it instigation for violence

Updated on: 12 September,2022 03:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In the tweet, Congress wrote, 'to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal'

Congress tweets pic of khakhi shorts on fire, BJP calls it instigation for violence

Representational Pic


The Congress on Monday tweeted a picture of a khakhi shorts -- a part of the RSS uniform earlier -- on fire, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP which dubbed it as an "instigation for violence".


The Congress tweeted along with the picture, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal."

145 days more to go, it said of the party's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra".


The BJP lashed out at the Congress for its "promotion of violence" and dubbed its yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra".

Also Read: Find where are film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala's children: Bombay HC to Centre

Noting that many RSS, the Hindutva organisation considered the BJP's ideological mentor, members have been killed in Kerala where the Congress yatra is going presently, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the opposition party has signalled to "terrorists" in the southern state to target their functionaries.

Patra asked the Congress to immediately take down the post, saying there is no room for violence in India's constitutional scheme of things.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party part has had an old association with "fire".

Punjab was put on fire when the party was in power and Sikhs were burnt alive during the 1984 riots, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think political and commercial banners should be allowed at public places across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress bharatiya janata party rahul gandhi news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK