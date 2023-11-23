Breaking News
Congress will return to power, ‘magic’ will work: Ashok Gehlot

Updated on: 23 November,2023 02:31 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Raj CM says will make his ‘magician’ heritage work for him

Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister also spoke about the party’s prospects in the state. File pic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal killing case in Udaipur were “linked” to the BJP and should have been “hanged by now” but the investigation by the NIA was not progressing as it should.


In an interview with PTI ahead of the November 25 state assembly polls, the senior Congress leader also spoke about the party’s prospects in the state, the “red diary” issue and poll guarantees.


Gehlot termed the red diary issue raked up by the BJP in the poll campaign as “nonsense”, and said if there was any substance in their allegations, the diary should be handed over to the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department or CBI.


A sacked minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly attacking him in his election rallies and calling him a “magician”, Gehlot said, “The magic will work. He says (Congress) will be ‘choo mantar’ (disappear) but (we) will tell who will be ‘choo mantar’.”  Gehlot used to accompany his magician father to magic shows in his childhood.  

Nov 25
Day elections will be held in Rajasthan

bharatiya janata party congress rajasthan news national news

