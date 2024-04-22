Congress worker in Nagpur booked for recording himself while voting, sharing on social media

The incident occurred at the polling booth in Mauda tehsil of Ramtek constituency on Friday where Sonam Shravankar was present as Congress' election representative.

A Congress worker in Nagpur, Maharashtra has been booked by police for allegedly recording a video of him casting his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and subsequently posting it on a social media platform, a police official confirmed on Monday. The man has been identified as Sonam Rajesh Shravankar (23).

According to a report in PTI, the incident occurred at the polling booth in Mauda tehsil of Ramtek constituency on Friday where Shravankar was present as the Congress' election representative.

Shravankar allegedly recorded a video of him casting his vote through an electronic voting machine (EVM) during the voting for phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at around 5 pm and then posted it on social media, the report added.

It further stated that Mauda police filed a case against Shravankar on Sunday after receiving a complaint from the polling station in-charge under sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 176 (omission to give notice or information to a public servant by a person legally bound to give it) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant Representation of the People Act provisions.

It is important to highlight that voters are not permitted to use mobile phones inside polling stations, and any violation of this regulation can result in legal penalties, as illustrated by the actions taken against Shravankar, the report added.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling in Maharashtra

Voting for five seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held on Friday, April 19. The five constituencies that voted were: Nagpur, Ramtek, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondia and Chandrapur.

The second phase of voting, set for April 26, 2024, will include eight constituencies: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani.

On May 7, 2024, the third round of voting will take place in 11 constituencies, including Raigad, Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

The fourth phase will be held on June 4, 2024, for seats in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, and Beed.

The fifth and final phase of voting will take place on May 20, 2024, in 13 constituencies: Washim, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Welfare, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.