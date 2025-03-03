She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them

Police investigate the spot where the body was found. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana x 00:00

The body of Himani Narwal, a youth Congress worker, was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, with civic polls underway. Police said that the body was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them. The Congress has demanded a high-level probe into the death of its worker, who was associated with party MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress MLA from Haryana Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, said, “The manner in which a daughter was killed is a matter of concern. There should be a high-level investigation into this.” State party chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda described the incident as a “blot on the law and order situation of the state.” Voting is being held to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever