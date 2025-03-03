Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress workers body found in suitcase in Haryana

Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Jhajjar
Agencies |

Top

She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them

Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana

Police investigate the spot where the body was found. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana
x
00:00

The body of Himani Narwal, a youth Congress worker, was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday, with civic polls underway. Police said that the body was found in a big blue suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, following which the information regarding this was provided to the Sampla police station. 


She was wearing a scarf and her hand's had mehndi designs on them. The Congress has demanded a high-level probe into the death of its worker, who was associated with party MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. 


Congress MLA from Haryana Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, said, “The manner in which a daughter was killed is a matter of concern. There should be a high-level investigation into this.” State party chief Bhupinder Singh Hooda described the incident as a “blot on the law and order situation of the state.” Voting is being held to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations of Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress haryana rohtak India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK