Congress’s no-confidence motion led to Biren Singh’s resignation: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday said his party’s no-confidence motion, mounting public pressure, and the Supreme Court investigation resulted in the “discredited resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh”. Kharge, who along with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur on January 14 last year to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur, said that the resignation of Biren Singh is like “shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted!”

In a post on the X, he said: “It is painful to say that for 21 months, the BJP ignited a fire in Manipur and left the people, across communities to fend for themselves. Their rank incompetence and utter disregard for Rajdharma resulted in at least 258 people having died, more than 5,600 arms and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition were looted from police armouries, more than 60,000 people displaced and thousands still forced to live in relief camps.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten that Manipur is a part of India. “It is high time he rejigs his memory and locates the state of Manipur on the map of India! Modi ji has not stepped on Manipur’s soil since his last election campaign in January 2022, although he had time to visit several foreign countries in between,” he said.

He added as the Chief Minister belatedly resigned, Congress hope and urge PM Modi to visit Manipur and hear the stories of horror from the people. “Congress party’s no-confidence motion, mounting public pressure, and the Supreme Court investigation resulted in the discredited CM’s resignation,” he added. The Congress President also thanked God, saying, “This time it’s not a 2023-like-resignation-drama and better sense prevailed.”

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha Member from Inner Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam while talking to media persons said that the people of Manipur deserve a responsible government that can deal with the situation. “The economy has been destroyed. So many lives have been lost and thousands of people have still been linguistic in relief camps. We want a responsible government. Incidentally tomorrow (Monday) we are supposed to have our Assembly sessions. I've heard that the Governor's secretariat has confirmed that tomorrow the session will not begin,” said the academician turned politician.

He said so far there is no formal notification of the President's rule being imposed in Manipur. After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur devastating the state, Chief Minister Biren Singh following the direction of the Central BJP leaders on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla a day before the crucial Assembly session from Monday. Governor on Sunday night, however, cancelled the Budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

On Friday, Manipur state Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that his party, which has five MLAs in the 60-member house, would move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government "for its failure to deal with the ethnic violence in the state".

