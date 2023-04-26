Consider leaving questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to SC

Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Updated on: 26 April,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact"

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament.


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".



"The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing.


He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

Hearing in the matter is underway.

