Constitution Day 2022: Read here the full text of Preamble to the Constitution of India

The Constitution Day also known as the 'Samvidhana Divas' and the 'National Law Day' , is celebrated on November 26 every year. It is celebrated in India to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted to the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950. The Ministry of Law and Justice, in an announcement on Twitter, invited people to join the celebrations of Constitution Day. It said that for remembering our rights and duties as citizens of India, the ministry would be holding a webinar on constitutional rights and fundamental duties.
On the occasion of Constitution Day here is the full text of Preamble to the Indian Constitution in English:
Preamble to the Indian Constitution
"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:
JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;
EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;
and to promote among them all
FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;
IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."