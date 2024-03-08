Contempt plea against SBI in SC

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud took note of submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan

The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time

An NGO moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the State Bank of India’s (SBI) application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the court on behalf of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that he was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings in the case. Bhushan said the SBI’s plea is likely to be listed on March 11 and the contempt application should also be heard together.

“Please send an e-mail. I will pass the order,” the CJI said. The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds. In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on February 15 annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. In its verdict, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

Nation seeks, Modi hides: Congress

The Congress hit out at the Centre over SBI seeking more time from the Supreme Court to disclose details of electoral bonds and claimed that PM Modi is “absolutely terrified” of revealing his corporate donors to people. The SBI moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the top court directed the bank to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, said, “Hide and seek in New India: Nation seeks, Modi hides!”

SBI’s ploy to delay it till polls: CPI (M)

The Communist Party of India - Marxist said SBI approaching the apex court to extend the deadline for handing over details related to electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India is an “obvious ploy” to ensure the details are not revealed before the Lok Sabha elections. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Politburo of the CPI(M) said, it is “unbelievable” that the State Bank of India, whose operations are digitised, cannot compile all the relevant details of electoral bonds in a few days’ time, and alleged that the bank took the step under government’s pressure.

Mar 4

Day SBI moved SC to seek extension

