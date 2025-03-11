Control your tongue: Stalin slams Pradhan for his TN govt ‘dishonest’ remark

DMK refutes education minister’s claim that the Tamil Nadu government agreed to sign the National Education Policy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pics/PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday strongly hit out at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging he spoke with “arrogance” considering himself a king and asked him to control his tongue.

His remarks come over Pradhan’s remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was “dishonest” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) cheme. Stalin made it categorical that the Tamil Nadu government did not come forward to implement the Centre’s PM Shri scheme and when that is the case, he said nobody could persuade him further in this regard.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

“The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement,” Pradhan had said. “They are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics,” he added.

Pradhan said the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has changed its stand on implementing the centrally-sponsored scheme which envisaged strengthening the schools managed by central, state or local bodies.

Taking strong exception to the minister’s remarks, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government.

Following this, Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed her strong disapproval and called Pradhan’s remarks as “uncivilised”. “I am very pained and hurt that the minister in his reply in the Parliament has called the members of Parliament, the Tamil Nadu government, and the people of Tamil Nadu uncivilised,” she said in Lok Sabha.



DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran refuted claims made by Pradhan that Tamil Nadu had agreed to sign the National Education Policy (NEP).

