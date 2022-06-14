Prophet remark row: 337 arrested from various districts of UP over violence so far

This includes 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A total of 337 people were arrested from various districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the June 10 violence till 7 am today, said police on Tuesday.

This includes 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "337 accused arrested till 7 am today, in the wake of protests in the state on June 10. This includes 92 from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Ferozabad, 41 from Ambedkarnagar, six from Aligarh, and five from Jalaun."

Kumar further said that 13 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the Friday violence.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj. A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the controversial statements.

Meanwhile, a day after the violence, the UP government conducted a demolition drive at the "illegal properties" of two "masterminds" of the violent protest.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states also witnessed massive protests against controversial remarks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever