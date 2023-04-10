Breaking News
Controversy over video: Dalai Lama apologises for 'hurt his words may have caused'

Updated on: 10 April,2023 01:57 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Dalai Lama. File Photo


The Dalai Lama on Monday apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused", after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to suck his tongue sparked a row.


The statement, issued on Monday, said "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."


"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," it said.

dalai lama news india India news tibet national news

