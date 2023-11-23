Cook impersonating a cop arrested from Delhi's Sagarpur

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

According to the sources, the accused, who was arrested Sunday, used to introduce himself as an Inspector posted at Sagarpur Police Station

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police inspector and trying to cheat a person on the pretext of helping him set up a canteen at Police Headquarters here, sources said on Wednesday.


According to the sources, the accused, who was arrested Sunday, used to introduce himself as an Inspector posted at Sagarpur Police Station. He was identified as Lakshmi Narayan, a resident of Sagarpur, and a 'halwai' by profession.


Police have started an investigation into the matter and into how he procured the uniform of a Delhi Police Inspector, sources said. Narayan was exposed when a person named Manoj informed police that an Inspector had been demanding from him Rs 1.5 lakh for a canteen at the PHQ.


According to the complaint, Narayan had told Manoj he was well acquainted with the senior officers there. On his uniform, Narayan used a nameplate of 'RK Sharma' -- a fictitious name.

