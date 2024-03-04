Cops probe election ploys, business feuds, investor fears

Karnataka home minister delivers insights into Rameshwaram Cafe explosion, speculates on election, business rivalry, and investor intimidation motives

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said business rivalry, impending elections and terrorising investors coming to Bengaluru in view of a stable government in the state are some of the angles which the police are working on to crack relating to the blast at a city eatery.

According to him, eight teams are working to crack the case and they are accompanied by the NIA, NSG and IB are assisting the teams.

Parameshwara said one of the angles being probed was to see if it was to terrorise Bengaluru in view of the impending elections. “Elections are approaching. If any organisation is behind it, or if there are some other motives behind it to terrorise people to make Bengaluru look unsafe...,” the minister added.

“As many investors are coming here in view of a stable government, this might have been done either to stop investors from coming to Bengaluru or due to some other unknown reasons,” Parameshwara said.

Will hand case to NIA if needed: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to the NIA if the need arises. Speaking about the blast, the CM said that the CCB is investigating the matter. On the BJP’s demand for an NIA probe, he said, “We will see. The investigation has begun just now.”

