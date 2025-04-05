Corruption in UP govt's cow welfare scheme: Akhilesh Yadav on stray cattle issue

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Such animal shelters which were started to stop the problem of stray cattle have only become "centres of plunder of government money", he said, adding that those who made election promises on the issue should be questioned

Akhilesh Yadav. File pic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that there was corruption in the Uttar Pradesh government scheme that deals with destitute cows' care and nutrition. Yadav, a former chief minister of the state, accused the BJP government of failing to solve the problem of stray cattle.


In a post on X, the SP chief said, "UP's 'Mukhyamantri Sahyogita Yojana' for cows has actually become a corruption-shayogita scheme. In the so-called cow shelters, neither are the animals being given enough food, nor is there any arrangement for medicine and treatment, nor for disposal of their dead bodies."


Such animal shelters which were started to stop the problem of stray cattle have only become "centres of plunder of government money", he said, adding that those who made election promises on the issue should be questioned.


"The people grappling with the problem of stray animals are saying that they will be free from this problem only when the BJP government goes," Yadav posted in Hindi and shared a video of stray cattle.

