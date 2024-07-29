Counselling for NEET-UG to start from Aug 14

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 July,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said

Students stage a protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue. File Pic/PTI

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, according to an MCC notice issued on Monday.


However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.



The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.


"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Srinivas said.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

The National Testing Agency had on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

