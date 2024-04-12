Counter fake news; ensure freebies are not distributed: EC tells observers for first phase of LS polls

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 April,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states are scheduled to vote on April 19

Election Commission. File Pic.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday directed its observers deployed for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to ensure that fake news and misinformation is curbed in time and facts are conveyed to voters on a pro-active basis to steer a 'positive narrative'. The EC also directed the poll observers to block movement and distribution of cash, liquor, freebies and narcotics in poll-bound constituencies.


In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states are scheduled to vote on April 19. 


Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also underlined the need to ensure that polling stations contain all amenities for voters, especially to combat heat, reported PTI. At the meet, the observers were directed to see that forces are optimally utilised and law and order is kept under strict watch.


As per PTI report, in the meeting, the EC also told its 127 general, 67 police and 167 expenditure observers to ensure efforts are made round the clock to block movement and distribution of cash, liquor, freebies and narcotics in poll-bound constituencies. The commission reminded them to remain physically available in the parliamentary constituency they are allotted during the entire election process.

The central observers were directed to check that "vulnerability mapping" is carried out fairly by the district administration and transportation and communication plan is prepared accordingly.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. 

Meanwhile, the EC will deploy an additional 10 companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) in Arunachal Pradesh for the elections. Polling for the state's 50 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on April 19.

(With PTI inputs)

Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news
