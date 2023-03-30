Country needs an educated Prime Minister; Narendra Modi must go: J&K AAP

"If we have to save the country, if we have to realise the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, M K Gandhi, or Jawaharlal Nehru, then Narendra Modi has to go. Modi is misusing agencies such as courts, ED, and ECI for his gains. We have to fight a new fight for freedom. We have to elect an educated prime minister," he said

Country needs an educated prime minister to stop hatred, make policies, and to realise the dreams of its founding fathers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in Srinagar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference to launch a campaign 'Modi hatao-Desh bachao', AAP media coordination committee chairman Nawab Nasir Aman said an "illiterate person cannot run a country."

"He (Modi) says he is illiterate. India needs an educated person, to make policies, to stop hatred. Today, we are launching a national campaign 'Modi hatao-Desh bachao'," he said.

Aman said the party will face criticism and can even be jailed for the campaign. "But that will not stop us from saying this."

"If we have to save the country, if we have to realise the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, M K Gandhi, or Jawaharlal Nehru, then Narendra Modi has to go. Modi is misusing agencies such as courts, ED, and ECI for his gains. We have to fight a new fight for freedom. We have to elect an educated prime minister," he said.

"Every Muslim, Hindu and Sikh dreamt of getting good education, healthcare, peace. But today, this government issues ED summons to chief ministers from non-BJP parties, raids them, but, when they join BJP, they become clean," he said.

Aman said the current central government is only working for the prosperity of a few businessmen.

"If everything is fine in J-K, then why is the election not being conducted here," Aman said over the long pending assembly election in the Union Territory.

