Aaditya Thackeray said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has failed to fulfill its promises it had vowed to implement in the first 100 days in office

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Country needs new leadership, INDIA bloc will form govt, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the country needs new leadership the opposition INDIA bloc will form government "very soon", reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA government at the Centre has failed to fulfill its promises it had vowed to implement in the first 100 days in office and asserted the country needs a new leadership.

Aaditya Thackeray claimed the opposition INDIA alliance will form government "very soon", suggesting that the Narendra Modi-led dispensation will not survive its full term, according to the PTI.

He was speaking to reporters after offering prayers and performing 'aarti' at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal in Pune.

Aaditya Thackeray on Monday performed the evening maha aarti at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune, news agency ANI reported.

The historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal was originally installed by freedom fighter Shrimant Bhausaheb in 1892. This year, the mandal celebrated its 133th year of public Ganeshotsav celebrations.

"It (NDA government) has been an absolute failure. If you see the promises that were made in first 100 days by the Prime Minister or the NDA government, none of them have been fulfilled. Today, the country needs a new leadership, a new government, and the INDIA bloc will come with a new government very soon. Count how many times in these 100 days, the PM was abroad," he said, according to the PTI.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "If you see the promises that were made for the first 100 days by the PM or NDA- none of them have been fulfilled. The country needs a new leadership and government. The INDIA alliance will soon come up with a new… pic.twitter.com/eXYlURZ3Pw — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

The NDA government, which assumed office on June 9, has nothing to show in terms of achievements, the former state minister insisted.

"This is basically a statement of these 100 days. What about inflation, what about unemployment, what about peace in Manipur, what about development? There is nothing to show," he said, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)