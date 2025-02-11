Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Couple returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car truck collision

Couple returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car-truck collision

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Agra (UP)
PTI |

Top

All the people in the car were residents of Agra district and were returning to their village Rasulabad from Maha Kumbh, the police said

Couple returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car-truck collision

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Couple returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car-truck collision
x
00:00

A couple died and four other persons were injured when their car collided with a truck while they were returning from the Maha Kumbh on Monday, police said.


The accident occurred near Sahaypur village in the Chitrahat area here. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Pratap (50) and his wife Bhuri Devi (48) , SHO Rudra Pratap Singh said, and added that the injured have been hospitalised.


The SHO said that the truck has been seized and the driver has been detained. All the people in the car were residents of Agra district and were returning to their village Rasulabad from Maha Kumbh, the police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh agra india kumbh mela Mahakumbh 2025 India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK