All the people in the car were residents of Agra district and were returning to their village Rasulabad from Maha Kumbh, the police said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Couple returning from Maha Kumbh killed in car-truck collision x 00:00

A couple died and four other persons were injured when their car collided with a truck while they were returning from the Maha Kumbh on Monday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred near Sahaypur village in the Chitrahat area here. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Pratap (50) and his wife Bhuri Devi (48) , SHO Rudra Pratap Singh said, and added that the injured have been hospitalised.

The SHO said that the truck has been seized and the driver has been detained. All the people in the car were residents of Agra district and were returning to their village Rasulabad from Maha Kumbh, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever