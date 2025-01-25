Breaking News
Couple stabbed in Delhi park during robbery attempt

Couple stabbed in Delhi park during robbery attempt

Updated on: 25 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

When the couple resisted, the robbers attacked assaulted them with a knife. Both victims sustained injuries and were rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment

Couple stabbed in Delhi park during robbery attempt

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Couple stabbed in Delhi park during robbery attempt
A woman and her husband were stabbed during a robbery attempt at Jheel Park near the MCD office in Welcome area of Delhi's northeast on Friday evening, an official said.


The incident occurred around 7.40 pm, they said. According to police, the couple were approached by four unidentified individuals who tried to snatch her purse containing Rs 1,000 and other belongings.


When the couple resisted, the robbers attacked assaulted them with a knife. Both victims sustained injuries and were rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment.


Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi news india national news

