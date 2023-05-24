Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's fresh passport plea on Friday

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 May,2023 11:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

A court in Delhi on Wednesday posted the hearing on a plea for a fresh passport by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, an accused in the National Herald case, on May 26.


Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta posted the matter on Friday for the filling of written submissions and the arguments of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.




"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport. By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.


Rahul Gandhi moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking a no objection certificate to secure a fresh "ordinary passport" after having surrendered his diplomatic travel document upon his disqualification as an MP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sought the response of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case, to Gandhi's application and posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

"The applicant ceased to be a Member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport¿ By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.

The court had on December 19, 2015 granted bail to Gandhi and others in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

