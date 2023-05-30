Breaking News
Covid-19: India reports 224 new cases and one death

Updated on: 30 May,2023 09:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Presently, the country has 4,503 active cases

India reported 224 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.


Presently, the country has 4,503 active cases.


According to the data, the death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,49,90,278.


The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total Covid-119 cases.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate is reported at 98.80 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the Union health ministry's data, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in India so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 11 new cases of which Mumbai recorded six cases on Monday evening.

No death related to the infection was reported on May 29, the public health bulletin of Maharashtra said.

Maharashtra presently has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent.

According to the BMC data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 22 and May 28 was 0.0010 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

