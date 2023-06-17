India recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as per the Union Health Ministry data

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Covid-19: India reports 108 new cases x 00:00

India recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Presently the active cases in the country decreased to 1,983.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data also revealed that the death toll due to Covid-19 stood at 5,31,893, with zero deaths reported in past 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, the Union Ministry data highlighted.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,514.

The case fatality rate of India was reported at 1.18 per cent.

The country has recorded a total of 4,49,93,390 Covid-19 cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

(with inputs from PTI)