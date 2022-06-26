Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 India reports 11739 cases 25 fatalities

Covid-19: India reports 11,739 cases, 25 fatalities

Updated on: 26 June,2022 10:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

Covid-19: India reports 11,739 cases, 25 fatalities

Representative Image


India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.




An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to  4,27,72,398 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.  According to the ministry, 197.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination new delhi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK