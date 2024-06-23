Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow skin from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, an official said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Cow slaughter: NSA invoked against two in MP’s Morena x 00:00

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons arrested after the recovery of cow meat from a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Sunday.

Following a complaint of cow slaughter, the police on Friday night seized beef and cow skin from a house at the Bengali colony in Noorabad village of the district, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A villager, Anipal Gurjar, complained that he saw some people slaughtering a cow and when he opposed it, he was attacked by them on Friday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Adarsh Shukla said.

Gurjar, who managed to escape from the attackers, lodged a police complaint, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever