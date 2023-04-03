Cow vigilantes kill cattle trader in Karnataka

The vigilantes, led by one Puneet Kerehalli, intercepted a container vehicle in which Idris Pasha and his two associates were transporting cattle on Friday night

Cow vigilantes beat a cattle trader to death in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, near Bengaluru.

The vigilantes, led by one Puneet Kerehalli, intercepted a container vehicle in which Idris Pasha and his two associates were transporting cattle on Friday night.

The traders told them that they purchased cattle from the market and showed the papers, but the gang demanded R2 lakh. When Idris refused to pay, they asked him to go to Pakistan and attacked him and the other two.

While some of the attackers chased Idris and Irfan, others assaulted container driver Syed Zaheer. A police constable intervened and took Zaheer and Kerehalli to the nearby police station.

Kerehalli lodged a complaint against Zaheer and others for illegally transporting cows, and police booked them.

On a complaint by Zaheer, police booked a murder case against Kerehalli and his associates. The accused were reported to be absconding.

