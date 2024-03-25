Breaking News
CPI M workers hacked in Keralas Kannur
CPI (M) workers hacked in Kerala's Kannur

Updated on: 25 March,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Kannur
PTI |

The CPI (M) activists Sunob, Rijin and Latheesh were attacked at the local bus station at Ayyallur in Mattannur in Kerala's Kannur

CPI (M) workers hacked in Kerala's Kannur

Representative Image

Three activists from the ruling CPI (M) were allegedly hacked and wounded by a group of ten men while they were sitting at a bus stop here last night, police said on Monday.


The activists Sunob, Rijin and Latheesh were attacked at the local bus station at Ayyallur in Mattannur in Kerala's Kannur.


The ruling party alleged that local BJP-RSS activists were behind the attack, but the police are yet to confirm this.


Mattannur police registered a case and said that they have taken a few persons into custody.

"As per the preliminary assumption, political rivalry is suspected behind the attack. The injured persons alleged that they were attacked by BJP-RSS activists. An investigation is going on," an officer said.

The case was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), police added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kerala communist party of india thiruvananthapuram India news national news
