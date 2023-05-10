Cracks reappear in Rajasthan Congress

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 May,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Congress leader Sachin Pilot at a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague on Tuesday.


The Congress leader also categorically denied Gehlot’s charges during his speech on Sunday that the MLAs who rebelled against him in 2020 had taken money from the BJP and they should return the money to Amit Shah.




Pilot said it is wrong to make allegations against own (Congress) leaders. “It is condemnable. I categorically deny false and baseless allegations,” he said.  “After listening to the chief minister’s speech in Dholpur, it seems the CM’s leader is not Sonia Gandhi, his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia,” Pilot told reporters.

Pilot, Gehlot’s former deputy, also announced a ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues of corruption.

