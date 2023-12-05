Breaking News
Crimes against foreigners in Delhi rose by 48 pc in 2022: NCRB data

Crimes against foreigners in Delhi rose by 48 pc in 2022: NCRB data

05 December,2023  |  New Delhi
PTI

The national capital saw a 48 per cent rise in cases of crime against foreigners in the year 2022, according to latest National Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Representational Picture/iStock

The national capital saw a 48 per cent rise in cases of crime against foreigners in the year 2022, according to latest National Records Bureau (NCRB) data.


According to the data, a total 40 cases of crime against foreigners took place in Delhi in 2022, higher than 27 such cases recorded in 2021. It was, however, lower compared to 62 cases of crime against foreigners registered in Delhi in 2020.


According to the NCRB data, a drop of 20 per cent in crimes committed by foreigners was recorded in Delhi.


A total of 256 cases of crime committed by foreigners were recorded in Delhi in 2022, whereas, the number was 322 in 2021. There were 168 cases of crime committed by foreigners in the year 2020.

A senior Delhi Police official said foreigners visiting Delhi must report immediately to the nearest police station and keep emergency and distress numbers handy with them.

"Police take immediate action when they receive any complaint," the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

