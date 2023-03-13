Breaking News
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC notice to Gujarat on Saket Gokhale's bail plea

Updated on: 13 March,2023 12:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Gujarat government on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.


A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks.



Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, had earlier submitted that the petitioner has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.


The Gujarat High Court on January 23 had refused bail to Gokhale and asked him to approach the court only after a charge sheet is filed.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

