The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon

Army and Assam Rifles personnel conduct a flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups' protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status, Manipur. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base x 00:00

The CRPF has directed its personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "immediately" report to their nearest security base with family members in the wake of a CoBRA commando being killed in the ongoing violence in the state.

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon, officials said.

Also Read: Army, Assam Rifles work to restore peace in violence hit Manipur

The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey the message.

The directive, accessed by PTI, asks all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "report immediately" to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel "unsafe or insecure".

It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend "all possible assistance to such personnel promptly".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.