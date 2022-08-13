Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Sameer Wankhede caste case: Panel gives clean chit to ex-NCB officer
Home > News > India News > Article > CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:18 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

The police said the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force

CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Central reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conduct a search operation after militants hurled a grenade at security forces personnel, in Eidgah locality of Srinagar. Pic/PTI


A CRPF personnel was injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces personnel in Eidgah locality of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.


"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan Road, Eidgah," the Srinagar police tweeted.

The police said the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).


A cordon-and-search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, they added.

The grenade attack came two days after four soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

central reserve police force srinagar india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK