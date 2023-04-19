There was no immediate report of any casualty in the explosion that occurred at around 2.30 pm in Katra locality here, they said

Cops deployed outside the Kasari Masari office of Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Crude bomb hurled near house of Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer x 00:00

A crude bomb was hurled in a bylane near the residence of one of the lawyers of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Tuesday, police said. There was no immediate report of any casualty in the explosion that occurred at around 2.30 pm in Katra locality, they said.

SHO of Kernalganj police station Ram Mohan Rai claimed Atiq’s lawyer Dayashankar Mishra was not the target and the incident was a fallout of personal enmity between two youths. However, the lawyer claimed that it was an attempt “to create fear and terror”.

“I was in the court when my son informed me that bombs have been hurled. I rushed home. ...I think this has been done to frighten me, to create terror. It is a big conspiracy... It is for the police to find out who is behind this,” Mishra told reporters.

Also Read: Atiq Ahmad killing: Internet services resume in Prayagraj

“My daughter and the locals saw that there was one person involved and three bombs were hurled,” he claimed. Forensic experts had gathered evidence from the spot, the police said, adding further action was being taken.

‘Atiq’s letter being sent to CJI’

A letter by Atiq Ahmad with instructions to send it to the UP CM and the CJI in case of his death is being dispatched to them, his lawyer said on Tuesday. “The letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don’t know the contents of the letter,” said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever