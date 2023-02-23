Cut and paste address, says Akhilesh Yadav on governor addressing UP Assembly

Akhilesh Yadav also said promises made to the people by the BJP during the state polls have not been fulfilled

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday termed Governor Anandiben Patel's address in the Uttar Pradesh assembly as a "cut and paste address", alleging schemes mentioned are not visible on the ground.

He also said promises made to the people by the BJP during the state polls have not been fulfilled.

Yadav, participating in a discussion on the governor's address in the state assembly, said, "It was a cut-paste address. When we go into reality, the schemes mentioned are not (seen) on the ground and are far from the truth. The BJP government wasted a lot of time of the governor, who took one hour and one minute to address the House."

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during the 2022 polls on the stray cattle menace that they will not be seen on roads, he said it seems that there is no coordination between the state government and the Centre.

"The coordination between Lucknow and Delhi seems to be 'gadbad' (not good). Whatever Delhi says is not followed here and what Lucknow says is not being done by Delhi," he said.

Yadav said promises, including filling vacant posts in the police department, doubling farmers' income by 2022 and others, made by the BJP have not been fulfilled.

