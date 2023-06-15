Cyclone Biparjoy: All armed forces on standby for relief operation, says Ministry of Defence

Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, the Defence Ministry stated that all armed forces have made necessary preparation to provide assistance to the locals of Gujarat

Pic/PTI

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat in the evening and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Relief Commissioner, Gandhinagar Alok Pandey said, "The speed of Cyclone Biporjoy has reduced but the wind speed will be around 110-125 kmph, which is very dangerous.

"In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population in times of natural disaster all armed forces that is the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat", Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO and Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat said.

Wing Commander N Manish further stated that in view of the fierce cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across the state.

"Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams", the MoD spokesperson said.

"Indian Army officials also attended a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and pledged total support in these times of crisis," he added.

"Indian Air Force has kept one N 32 aircraft on standby at Vadodara. Chetak helicopters as per requirement on standby at Ahmedabad and one C 130J transport aircraft on standby at Delhi. In addition, Garud commandos are also kept on standby at Jamnagar, Bhuj and Naria. Indian Navy has positioned about 10 to 15 teams, each consisting of five people of divers and good swimmers at various places for rescue and relief. More teams will be positioned as per requirement", the Wing Commander said.

Further speaking, he said, "Community kitchens and medical teams of the Indian Navy have been set up at Okha and Porbandar for providing food and relief materials to the affected people. All eight Coast Guard stations in Gujarat have been kept in the highest state of readiness with 15 ships and seven aircraft in search and rescue roles. In addition, 23 disaster regime teams with 29 Gemini boats, 50 OBMs, about a thousand life jackets and 200 lifebuoy boys have been positioned."

The MoD spokesperson added that the Coast Guard's Marine Pollution Response Team is also geared up for meeting any unlikely situation.

"Indian Coast Guard units are continuously interacting with the local populace, stakeholders, mariners, and oil handling agencies to ensure the safety of men and property in coastal areas. Weather and cyclone advisories are being given continuously", he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reviews the situation at Gomti Ghat of Dwarka, as 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat coast to make landfall today evening.

