Cyclone Biparjoy: Govt asks media outlets to take abundant precaution while deploying personnel

As on Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas

The information and broadcasting ministry asked media organisations, including television channels, on Thursday to take "abundant precaution" while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety.

In an advisory, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents.

"Given the possible impact of the cyclone, reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks of safety and security of the reporters and the cameramen and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident," it said.

The government, the advisory said, is "deeply concerned" that such ground reporting may risk the lives of the personnel deployed.

"From the perspective of the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen and other personnel of the various media organisations, especially the private TV channels, it is strongly advised that media organisations may undertake abundant precaution and due care in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected and follow the precautions being issued by the local administration," it added.

The advisory cautioned that "under no circumstances", media organisations should decide to deployment their personnel "in a way which may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel".

Ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, the Defence Ministry stated that all armed forces have made necessary preparation to provide assistance to the locals of Gujarat.

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat in the evening and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Wing Commander N Manish stated that in view of the fierce cyclonic storm in Gujarat, Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across the state.

"Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidam as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams", the MoD spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)