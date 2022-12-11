Cyclone Mandous dissipates; in Tamil Nadu, four lives lost, 181 houses damaged

As many as 181 houses were damaged and information on other kinds of damage was being compiled. In 201 relief camps, 9,130 people belonging to 3,163 families are being sheltered

A JCB machine removes a tree uprooted by Cyclone Mandous. Pic/PTI

Relatively a lesser degree of damage, including those to houses, marked the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous in Tamil Nadu, even as four people were killed in rain-related incidents, authorities said on Saturday.

“There is no damage on a large scale,” Chief Minister M K Stalin said after visiting affected fishing neighbourhoods and distributing relief assistance. Tamil Nadu and particularly Chennai have “come out of the impact of Mandous,” he said.

Stalin, answering a question, told reporters that estimation of loss was being done and if required Central assistance would be sought. Four persons were killed, he said, apparently referring to rain-related incidents.

As many as 181 houses were damaged and information on other kinds of damage was being compiled. In 201 relief camps, 9,130 people belonging to 3,163 families are being sheltered. Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed, when the weather system crossed the coast.

