Breaking News
BJP names Bhajan Lal Sharma as new CM of Rajasthan
Maharashtra govt should fulfil employees' demand for old pension scheme: Uddhav
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut booked for objectionable article against PM Modi
CBSE class 10 and 12 exams to start from February 15, time table released
Mumbai: Sakinaka Police bust gang of robbers, 8 who looted two brothers held
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Cyclone Michaung Five member central team to visit 4 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Michaung: Five-member central team to visit 4 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh

Updated on: 12 December,2023 08:14 PM IST  |  Amravati
PTI |

Top

A five-member team constituted by the Central govt is scheduled to visit four districts in Andhra Pradesh to estimate the losses caused by the cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung: Five-member central team to visit 4 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Cyclone Michaung: Five-member central team to visit 4 affected districts in Andhra Pradesh
x
00:00

A five-member team constituted by the Central government is scheduled to visit four districts in Andhra Pradesh to estimate the losses caused by the cyclone Michaung, said an official on Tuesday.


Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director B R Ambedkar said the team will visit Krishna and Bapatla districts on Wednesday, and Nellore and Tirupati districts on Thursday.


"A five-member team headed by Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management will visit the affected places," said Ambedkar in an official release.


In the wake of cyclone Michaung, which made landfall near Bapatla town in the eponymous district, the southern state suffered extensive damage along most of its coastline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
andhra pradesh indian government India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK