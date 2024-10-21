Cyclone to hit Bay of Bengal by October 23

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Oct 23, affecting the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD said on Sunday.

The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards, and intensify into a depression by Oct 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by Oct 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal.

