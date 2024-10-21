Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Cyclone to hit Bay of Bengal by October 23

Cyclone to hit Bay of Bengal by October 23

Updated on: 21 October,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. 

Cyclone to hit Bay of Bengal by October 23

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Cyclone to hit Bay of Bengal by October 23
x
00:00

A cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by Oct 23, affecting the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD said on Sunday.


An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. 


The weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards, and intensify into a depression by Oct 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by Oct 23 over east-central Bay of Bengal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news bhubaneswar bay of bengal odisha west bengal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK