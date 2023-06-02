The first incident happened on Tuesday morning, while he was standing outside his house in Mota village

Representative Image

Listen to this article Dalit assaulted for dressing up, wearing sunglasses x 00:00

A Dalit man was abused and beaten up allegedly by seven people from an upper caste community who were displeased with him for dressing up, police said on Thursday. No one has been arrested yet. The first incident happened on Tuesday morning, while he was standing outside his house in Mota village. One of the seven men approached him, hurled abuses at him and then threatened to kill him, saying he was “flying too high these days”.

Later that night, when he was standing outside a temple, six of the accused from the Rajput community came towards him. Armed with sticks, they asked him why he was dressed up and wore sunglasses. They then thrashed and dragged him behind a dairy parlour. When his mother rushed to save him, they assaulted her as well. They even tore her clothes, the police said, citing the complaint. Police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

7

No of men booked in the case

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever