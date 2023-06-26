‘Dark days of Emergency unforgettable period in India’s history’

“I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit

On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, BJP leaders on Sunday went on a tweeting spree to turn the tables on the Congress which has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing dissent, stifling democracy, and curbing freedom of speech.

On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed Emergency, which lasted for next 21 months, during which fundamental rights of people were provisionally suspended and curbs were put on the press.

“I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“On this day in 1975, a family imposed an Emergency in the country, taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing losing power from their hands,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi. “Imposition of Emergency for selfish power struggle is a symbol of Congress’ dictatorial mentality and an indelible taint on the party,” he said. Shah said that lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy facing many tortures. “I heartily salute all those patriots.”

