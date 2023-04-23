DCP to take immediate action over 2020 Delhi riots

The Congress leader vacated his bungalow of two decades following his disqualification from Lok Sabha last month; says he is paying the price for speaking the truth

Hearing a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court here has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned to “take immediate remedial action” regarding an unverified, incriminating video against an accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the matter fixed for orders on the point of charge against four people—Rahul Kumar, Suraj, Yogender Singh and Naresh—who have been accused of being a part of a riotous mob that committed arson in a place of worship and some shops on its ground floor on February 25, 2020.

The judge took note of the fact that there was a public witness who had identified Kumar, while there was CCTV footage incriminating Suraj and Yogender. Besides, there was a video against Naresh, who has been accused of committing arson and raising a flag atop the place of worship. The matter has been posted to June 7 for further proceedings.

