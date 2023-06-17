The mayor of the Ugandan border where suspected rebels attacked a school says 41 bodies have been recovered, including 38 students.

Police officers secure an area in Kayunga, Uganda, Dec. 14, 2021. Uganda on Monday deployed a police force to its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo after a deadly shooting there involving U.N. peacekeeping troops. File photo/Agencies

Listen to this article Death toll mounts to 41 in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border x 00:00

The mayor of the Ugandan border where suspected rebels attacked a school says 41 bodies have been recovered, including 38 students.

Police say the rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, who have been launching attacks for years from their bases in volatile eastern Congo, carried out the raid late Friday on Lhubiriha Secondary School in the border town of Mpondwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Rebel attack on Ugandan school kills at least 25

Mayor Selevest Mapoze says those killed include 38 students, one guard and two members of the local community who were shot outside the school.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.