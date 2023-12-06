Breaking News
Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC to Centre

Updated on: 06 December,2023 04:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre to decide expeditiously, preferably in 3 months, a representation to ban and cancel the licence to keep "dangerous" dog breeds

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC to Centre

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC to Centre
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to decide expeditiously, preferably within three months, a representation to ban and cancel the licence to keep "dangerous" dog breeds such as Pitbull, Terriers, American Bulldog and Rottweiler.


A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the petitioner, who made the representation in October, to let the authorities "take a call" on the issue as they were the ones who draft the relevant laws and regulations.


During the hearing, the court also stressed the need for promoting the local breeds of dogs which are "sturdy".


"Indian breeds need to be taken care of. They are far more sturdy. They don't fall sick that often because they have acclimatized. Today we are vocal for local," the court observed.

The central government lawyer said the representation has already been sent to the department concerned and a decision will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.

"They (the authorities) shall decide representation as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkanra, ordered.

On October 5, a division-bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had refused to entertain the petitioner's PIL on the issue, saying they should first approach the government authorities with its grievance.

In its petition, Legal Attorneys & Barristers Law Firm had alleged that dog breeds like Bulldog, Rottweiler, Pitbull, Terriers, Neapolitan Mastiff are "dangerous dogs" and are banned in more than 12 countries including India but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was still registering them to be kept as pets.

The petition highlighted that there had been many incidents of such dog breeds attacking people including their owners.

"lt is the need of the hour to ban and cancel the licence to keep dogs such as Pitbull, Terriers, American bulldog, Rottweiler, Japanese Tosa, Bandog, Neapolitan Mastiff, Wolf Dog, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Tosa Inu, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino and cross breeds of above mentioned dogs," it had stated.

The petition had asserted that it was the duty of the Centre and the state government to act as welfare state and to take preemptive action to save the lives of the citizens from the risk of any major dog bite incident by these "dangerous" breeds.

