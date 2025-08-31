A decomposed body of a 50-year-old tribal woman was found in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district. Police said she was allegedly raped and murdered. Her son lodged a complaint leading to the accused’s arrest. The woman had been missing since Thursday. Police suspect she was killed after a quarrel, while the autopsy will confirm if sexual assault occurred

The decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and killed by a person, was found in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested after the son of the deceased woman lodged a complaint with the Barhait Police Station, alleging that her mother was raped and throttled to death, a senior officer said.

The woman, who belonged to a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), was missing since Thursday and her body was recovered by villagers on Saturday near a deserted place in the hills in Chihad Pahad, he said.

"After the recovery of the body, her son Basu Pahariya filed a complaint at the police station on Sunday, alleging that her mother was raped and throttled to death. The accused was arrested," Barhait Police Station officer-in-charge Pawan Kumar told PTI.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to Dumka Sadar Hospital, he said.

The autopsy report can confirm whether the woman was raped and killed or only murdered, he said, adding that prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, not sexual assault.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, along with two women, allegedly drank country-made liquor at a place. While returning home on Thursday evening, they got engaged in a quarrel and the accused throttled the woman to death and fled the spot," Kumar said.