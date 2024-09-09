Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Deep Depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri on Monday IMD

Deep Depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri on Monday: IMD

Updated on: 09 September,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Deep Depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri on Monday: IMD

Representative image

Listen to this article
Deep Depression likely to cross Odisha coast near Puri on Monday: IMD
x
00:00

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon, the IMD said in a bulletin.


The weather office said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a Deep Depression.



The system lay centered at about 70 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 120 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 170 km south-southwest of Chandbali (Odisha), 240 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 290 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).


"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri by noon on September 9," the IMD said, adding that thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.

The weather office also issued a 'Red alert' in five districts - Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal - of Odisha.

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (less than 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till September 11, it added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI India Meteorological Department Puri Jagannadh odisha bhubaneswar India news heavy rains

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK